Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Smokey Bear Theft

Stockton, Wis (WAOW) - Thieves rip off a Smokey Bear sign in Portage County.

The sign is normally near the Town of Stockton Fire Department at Highways J & HH, but vanished in late March.

Town leaders have been calling for it to be returned—- no questions asked.

"But that isn't working— so now we are stepping up the game and offering a reward for information on whoever stole it," said Sheriff Mike Lukas says.

If you have any information on the theft, there are multiple ways to report it:

Call: 1-888-346-6600

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Submit a tip on-line here

Those who submit tips can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.