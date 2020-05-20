Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Smokey Bear Theft
Stockton, Wis (WAOW) - Thieves rip off a Smokey Bear sign in Portage County.
The sign is normally near the Town of Stockton Fire Department at Highways J & HH, but vanished in late March.
Town leaders have been calling for it to be returned—- no questions asked.
"But that isn't working— so now we are stepping up the game and offering a reward for information on whoever stole it," said Sheriff Mike Lukas says.
If you have any information on the theft, there are multiple ways to report it:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Submit a tip on-line here
Those who submit tips can remain anonymous and can be eligible for a cash reward.