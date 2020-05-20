Park City Credit Union donates $20,000 to local food banks and a waterfront trail

Park City Credit Union is donating $20,000 to four Northwoods food pantries and a waterfront trail.

The beneficiaries are: Community Food Pantry of Merrill, Lakeland Pantry, Rhinelander Area Food Pantry, Tomahawk United Methodist Church Food Pantry and River Bend Trail in Merrill.

The $4,000 donation to each of the four food pantries is designed to replenish food supplies with the increased in need due to COVID-19.

“We know that our local food pantries are going to need financial support in the coming months,” said Park City CEO Val Mindak. “There is high-demand now, but we also recognize that this may be a long-term effort to help people as they regain their financial stability.”