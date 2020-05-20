Nice Spring weather has arrived

Today: Scattered clouds early, then mostly sunny and mild.

High: 73 Wind: East 5-15 to SE

Tonight: Clear and quiet.

Low: 46 Wind: East-Southeast around 5

Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and nice again.

High: 72 Wind: SE 5-10

The sun broke out more than expected yesterday and led to some warmer temps. The milder trend will continue for the foreseeable future and the weather should be dry for at least the next couple of days.

There will likely be some scattered clouds in the area early today then we should have a good amount of sunshine and this will help warm the temperatures into the lower and middle 70s for this afternoon. The warmest temperatures will likely be in the Northwoods with slightly cooler weather in the far south. Winds will not be too bad, out of the east at 5 to 15 mph, shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

Dry weather should continue for Thursday and most of Friday as well. We should have sunny to partly cloudy skies on Thursday and then variable cloud cover on Friday with high temps in the low 70s.

There is a slight chance of showers or a thunderstorm Friday evening and Friday night and the precipitation chances will increase as we head through the weekend. On Saturday, a warm front approaching the area will produce more clouds and a 30% chance of showers or storms. A cold front moving in from the west will increase the chance of rain and storms to about 50% later in the afternoon on Sunday. This cold front will likely linger over the area through Monday morning, continuing the chance of a few showers. By Monday afternoon the weather should be dry again. High temps should be in the mid 70s for the three-day weekend, so you can break out the shorts and the tee shirts. The rain will not be persistent, so you will have some time to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends.

Next week will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a stupendous Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 20-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Thunderstorms in southern Texas produced grapefruit size hail, near the town of Dilley ("by dilly"), and produced wind gusts to 73 mph at Lake Amistad. The large hail broke windows, killed small animals, and damaged watermelon. Thunderstorms developing along a warm front produced severe weather from Indiana to the Dakotas. Thunderstorms produced baseball size hail at Denver IA, and wind gusts to 80 mph in southern Henry County IL. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)