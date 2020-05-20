Merrill band seniors get one final show

May 18th was supposed to be the Merrill band's final concert of the year, but like so many other events, it was canceled due to COVID-19.

However, as they say, the show must go on, and six Merrill teachers, both former and current staff, made sure that was the case.

On the eve of what would have been the band seniors final performance, the teachers traveled to each seniors house to play one final private show.

They said that the gesture was a fitting way of not only saying goodbye, but also recognizing the 15 seniors and thanking them for all they've done.