Langlade County reports first COVID-19 case

Langlade County, Wis. (WAOW) - Langlade County has announced its first case of COVID-19.

The Langlade County Health Department says that this person is isolated at home and they are working on determining others who may have been in contact.

"Langlade County Health Department is working with local, state, and other partners to deal quickly and effectively are doing all necessary follow up," said Meghan Williams, Health officer at the department, in a news release. "We will continue to work with DHS, health care providers, and our local partners to limit the spread of COVID-19 and will share information as it is available."

More information is available at the health department's website or Facebook.