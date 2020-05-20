Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians confirm COVID-19 case on reservation

Lac du Flambeau (WAOW) -- The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians confirmed a COVID-19 cases on the reservation.



"I want you all to know we are actively working with healthcare providers and community health experts. We are tracking and tracing people potentially exposed to the virus. They will be tested and instructed on what they need to do to prevent the spread of the virus," the Tribal President says in a statement.

The release from the Tribal President says the lasst known case in Vilas Co. was in early April.