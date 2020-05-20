Kronenwetter teen accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) -- A Kronenwetter teen out on bond for child enticement and sexual assault charges has reportedly assaulted another victim.

Evan Van Norman was out on a $500 cash bond for accusations of raping a 17-year-old girl in October 2019. As part of the conditions of his bond for that case, he was to remain confined to his parent's home and have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Fast forward to January when police say the 17-year-old was caught at a friend's house along with a 13-year-old girl he met on the social media app Snapchat. According to police, Van Norman sexually assaulted the girl.

New charges against him were filed on Tuesday including sexual assault of a person younger than 16, child enticement, and bail jumping.

A judge set bond for Van Norman at $5,000 cash. As of Tuesday, he remained in the Marathon County jail awaiting a May 27th preliminary hearing.