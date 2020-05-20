Keeping air conditioning costs down this summer

Eau Claire (WQOW) - With near-80-degree temperatures expected later this week, it's easy to notice that summer is just around the corner.

But before you crank up the air conditioning, there are a few ways to keep the house cool without breaking the bank.

Eric Muller with Eau Claire Energy Cooperative said it's important to begin running your air conditioning unit before the hot summer months to make sure it's working correctly and so it doesn't cause you to lose money from wasted cooling.

"Now is the time that you would wanna run it and make sure that it's cooling for you," Muller said. "Service calls are going to just get to be stretched out further and further if you wait until that first hot spell."

Muller also suggested a house inspection before the hot summer months to make sure vents are clear and windows are properly sealed