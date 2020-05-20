 Skip to Content

GARDEN GOODIES: Honey lemonade and apple crisp

This week on Garden Goodies Justin featured an item that has not been incorporated into the segment very much over the last couple of years - honey. He traveled to visit a local beekeeper in Marathon county.

Bees are an integral part of agriculture as they pollinate many flowering plants, including fruit trees and berry bushes. Stasia Sliwinski-Suebert is the local beekeeper appearing in the Garden Goodies segment this week. She is part of the Central Wisconsin-Marathon County Beekeepers Association and has a couple of hives on her property. You can find out more about this beekeepers association - including places to buy local honey - on their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1612046799125341/

Stasia and Justin encourage people to plants bee-friendly flowers like purple cone flowers, zinnias, and seedum. Having a variety of flowers in many places around the city and country will help promote a robust bee population in the area. It is also a good idea to try to use less pesticides and herbicides on your lawn or garden area as these can negatively affect the bee population.

Honey is a delicious and more nutritious natural sweetener that can be used in many baked goods, as a topping on toast, or to sweeten a beverage. Stasia cooked up some honey-sweetened apple crisp for the Wake-Up Wisconsin crew to try. Her favorite use for the honey is to sweeten lemonade which her family and friends enjoy frequently during the Summer.

Neena Pacholke

