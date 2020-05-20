Biden participates in roundtable on rural Wisconsin concerns

La Crosse (WQOW) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was part of a virtual roundtable discussion this morning, focused on rural Wisconsin communities and how they've been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden, along with Congressman Ron Kind and several Wisconsinites, discussed how rural communities are struggling in the midst of the pandemic.

Some the topics included providing aid for community health care centers, bringing adequate testing to less populated areas and issuing an economic relief plan to help farmers and small businesses get back on track.

Biden stressed he is from a rural community and knows how important they are to the structure of America.

"When rural communities struggle and young people are forced to leave Eau Claire, for example, or Warrens or La Crosse, that's a warning sign for all of us," Biden said. "That's the central premise of America, and it's been broken. That's why I'm committed to restoring the promise of the middle class and for rural America and rural Americans."

One way Biden says he hopes to aid rural communities is to reserve half of all new payroll protection funds to small businesses with less than 50 employees.