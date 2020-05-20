Anti Asian violence webinar held to discus hate crimes during COVID-19 pandemic

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW)-- Several hate crimes have been reported in our community since COVID-19 turned the world upside down.

The most recent incident was in Stevens Point this week.

A man allegedly targeted Hmong shoppers and blamed them for the pandemic.

"He was calling Hmong shoppers all sorts of names and somebody called the police," said Kabzuag Vaj from Freedom Inc.

This incident has many calling for a change.

"People are frustrated who are they going to blame and who will be the scape goat so it is going to be us," Vaj said.

The Anti Asian Violence webinar which the Stevens Point mayor Mike Wiza listened in on touched on various topics, but racism was a key subject.

"There are other black and brown people that have been affected by COVID-19 and the out reach has not been the same," said Nancy Vue Tran.

The Stevens Point allegation was just one of many reports of people targeting Asian Americans throughout Wisconsin.

"Many of them won't fight back they won't call the police but they just want the harm to stop," Vaj said.

Members of the Asian community reiterated Asian Americans are not to be blamed for the virus.

They said they have lost so much just like everyone else during the pandemic and just hopes the acts of hate come to an end.