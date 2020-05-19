Wisconsin officials mull November absentee voting changes

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin officials are working on a host of changes to the absentee voting process as they prepare for a crush of mail-in ballots this November.

The state Elections Commission is set to consider a new staff report at a meeting Wednesday that projects nearly two-thirds of all ballots cast in November will come through the mail as voters avoid the polls out of fears of the coronavirus.

The report said the commission is working on installing tracking technology on mail ballots and is considering mailing ballot application forms to all voters as well as improving photo ID uploads.