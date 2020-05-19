Wisconsin Department of Tourism releases two virtual games

Madison, Wis. (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Tourism has created two virtual games: "The Ultimate Fishing Game," and "Match It! Wisconsin." According to a department statement, the games are meant to be "fun, engaging, and informative" while still at home.

The Ultimate Fishing Game allows users to take part in the states biggest outdoor activity: fishing. Users are able to choose from one of four Wisconsin lakes to take a cast in. And the reward: reeling in and learning about fish native to the area.

Match It! Wisconsin is a take on the game "memory." Players choose from nine visual categories including food, outdoor art, golf and state parks. Players choose one of these categories, then flip two cards at a time to match all the pairs in a race against the clock.