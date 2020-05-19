WI officials urge caution on the roads for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Wisconsin DOT says it's extremely important to be aware of motorcyclists around you while driving.

Over 550,000 Wisconsin residents have a motorcycle license, and we all know warmer weather brings out the bikes. The DOT says because they're so much smaller and easier to miss than a car or truck, drivers should always look twice and share the roadways.

The DOT says there were nearly 2,000 motorcycle crashes in Wisconsin last year.

“There were 1,799 motorcycle crashes," Wisconsin DOT Transportation Safety Director David Pabst said. "1,532 of them involved injuries and 81 people were killed. 81 people killed in motorcycle crashes; that’s a pretty serious problem."

Pabst stated in 1992, the average age of fatality was 30. In 2019, statistics show 45 is the new average as the age of motorcycle operators is increasing.

Pabst added that motorcyclists need to make sure they're operating at their skill levels, and he also recommends motorcyclist take a course to get back in the groove of safely riding.