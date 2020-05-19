Wausau School Board committee approves pay freeze for Wausau School District employees

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Wausau School Board committee voted for a pay freeze for all employees in the Wausau School District.

Several Wausau school employees were looking forward to a pay raise next year.

However, that won't be happening anymore.

"In our district there will be a $2.5 million short fall you know people are staying home because we were home from mid March till now we just don't have that money coming in and its creating a budget shortfall for everybody," said Ka Lo a member of the Wausau School Board.

The pay freeze will start mid summer when the next school year budget starts again.

The school board also voted for a one time stipend for employees.

The employees will still be able to keep their insurance during the pay freeze.