VFW Post 1638 places flags at the graves of veterans in Lincoln Co.

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- VFW Post 1638 placed flags at the graves of veterans in two Merrill cemeteries Tuesday evening ahead of Memorial Day on Monday.

The flags along with flag holders were placed at graves in Merrill Memorial Park and St. Francis Cemetery.

"I think the people in the community when they come to visit their loved ones that have passed away really appreciate gesture that we do… it shows respect for the veteran," said John Rathke who is the post commander.

The post also had help from Boy and Girl scout troops as well as community members.

American Legion Edwards Burns Post 46, MID-WIS AMVETS Post 2000, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 29 also placed flags at veterans graves.

Around 2,500 flags were placed Tuesday evening.

A list of memorial day ceremonies being held in Lincoln County can be found here.