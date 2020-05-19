Shawano County campground owner weighs in on going against safer-at-home restrictions

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ann Retzlaff, the owner of the 155-acre Annie's Campground in Gresham, has recently drawn criticism over not abiding by certain restrictions in Governor Tony Evers' Safer-At-Home extension.

Retzlaff said she's going against some of the restrictions because she doesn't want to lose a businesses she worked so hard to start 10 years ago. Regardless of the restrictions, she said it's her right to keep her business open while providing a safe environment for people to still come to.

"I have to open, you know. I have to open," Retzlaff said. "Why infringe on our personal liberties to live and enjoy life. We were meant to enjoy life. We weren’t meant to be hunkered down for days or months. How long is this going to last otherwise."

The campground is open year round, but like many other seasonal destinations, a majority of the funds come in during the warmer weather months to garner enough money to pay for the rest of the year.

“The bills keep coming in but the revenue doesn’t come in," Retzlaff added. "So I have to have a little pocket of money of about $25-$35,000 stashed away to get me through the winter until money starts rolling into the spring,”

Retzlaff has received a lot of criticism online as many people feel as if the extension is in place to ensure everyone's safety. She has also received death threats, as a result of her also opening up her bar on the weekends and having live music.

"I don’t try to force anyone to come here and listen to live music on the weekends or drink beer at my bar, or even come camping. That’s your decision."

Annie's Campground also didn't qualify for any of the small loan programs until this week.

Earlier this month, the Shawano County Sheriff said he would not be enforcing the extension, as many police departments across the state have expressed different feelings about enforcement.