SeniorSendoff: Tate Haugen, Wausau East

Congratulations to Tate Haugen of Wausau East.

Tate has been busy during his time as a Lumberjack, taking part in not only three sports, but participating in band for four years as well.

He was a wrestler for three years, played football for two years and also played lacrosse for three years. He's currently missing his senior season of lacrosse.

He'll get a chance to pick up the stick again when he heads to college in the fall.

Tate is headed to Tusculum University in Tennessee next year, where he'll continue his lacrosse career.

Congrats on a great high school career, and best of luck next year!