SeniorSendoff: Megan Shields, John Edwards High School

Congratulations to Megan Shields of John Edwards High School in Port Edwards.

She's been busy during her time there. Megan is the class valedictorian, student council vice president, National Honor Society vice president and publicist, FBLA president, section leader for band and choir, member of the drama club, and she's been competing in math league since 7th grade.

Megan loves to sing, dance, perform and teach.

She's been taking dance lessons since the age of four, and taking voice lessons since the age of 13. That helped earn her a place with the group Kids From Wisconsin, where she served as a dance co-captain last year.

Megan is planning to double major in elementary education and dance at UW-Stevens Point next year, so she can combine her love of singing and dancing with her desire to teach.

Congrats on a great four years, and best of luck next year!