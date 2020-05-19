Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center not opening this summer

Rothschild (WAOW) -- The Rothschild/Schofield Aquatic Center will be keeping its gates closed throughout 2020. The village board decided in a meeting Monday night that it will not be opening this summer, after it's projected opening day was June 1st.

The decision was made because of health concerns over COVID-19.

"That's what made this such a difficult decision, the committee spent over an hour on this last night talking about this one decision. This pool is the center of our community", village administrator Gary Olsen said Tuesday over a Zoom interview.

It is with great sadness that we must announce that we will not be opening this summer. Due to the CDC and Health... Posted by Rothschild/ Schofield Aquatic Center on Monday, May 18, 2020

The committee highlights that the vote was made with the community's health, safety and best interest in mind. A key factor in the early decision was the responsibility that was felt to their seasonal staff. Summer lifeguards are an essential part of the center, and with the uncertainty of the season, many staff fearing unemployment, went elsewhere for opportunity.

The Center did not have any current suggestions as to what cold be an alternative to the park at this time, but instead said family as at the upmost importance for everyone right now, and no matter what you're doing its important to focus on who you're with.

If you had previously bought a season pass, you can expect to see a refund as early as next week.

As for what the summer season holds for the center, Olsen said they will be taking full advantage of the down time, using it to do maintenance and renovations in hope for a better than ever 2021.