Rather nice stretch of weather

What a difference a day makes, huh? The sunshine broke through by midday in many parts of the News 9 area Tuesday and that boosted highs up to 65 to 70 degrees. This is just the beginning now of a mild and pleasant stretch of May weather.

It will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows around 47. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph. Wednesday should be partly cloudy to sunny and warmer with highs around 73 degrees. Winds will be from the east-southeast at 7-15 mph. Thursday looks decent as well with partly sunny skies. Lows should range into the mid 40s with highs in the low 70s.

Friday looks partly to mostly cloudy with lows around 51 and highs near 73. There is a 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms in the evening. That chance of a few spotty showers and storms continues Saturday. However most of the day it probably will be partly sunny and balmy with highs in the mid 70s.

A stronger front is projected to roll through Sunday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs should climb to the low to mid 70s. Any rain from that system should be ending by daybreak Monday. Then partly cloudy skies and pleasant conditions should prevail for your Memorial Day activities as temperatures climb up to 76 degrees.

Next Tuesday looks partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper 70s. Lows over the period will be mostly well into the 50s. That is some great growing weather for the crops, gardens, and flowers! It might even get a bit warmer for the mid portion of next week.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:25 p.m., 19-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1975 - Thunderstorms produced golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 110 mph in Minnesota, between Fridley and Hugo. Fifty persons were injured. The hail and high winds destroyed fifty mobile homes, and a dozen aircraft, and also destroyed a third of the Brighton Elementary School. (The Weather Channel)

1987 - Thunderstorms in Texas produced thirteen inches of rain northwest of Lavernia. The heavy rain, along with golf ball size hail, destroyed eighty percent of the crops in the area, while high winds toppled trees. Golf ball size hail was also reported south of Dallas and around San Antonio. Up to eight inches of rain drenched Guadelupe County. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)