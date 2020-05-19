Police: Man faces possible hate crime charges

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) - The Stevens Point Police Department responded to a call at a local grocery store, where they say customers were harassed by a man because they were wearing masks and because of their race.

The man was arrested and faces a possible hate crime charge.

In a Facebook post, police say they have since learned of an increase in harassment toward the Hmong and Asian community since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"Our community will not tolerate disparaging behavior and harassment," the department said in the post. "The Stevens Point Police Department strongly encourages anyone who may have experienced this type of criminal behavior to contact law enforcement immediately."