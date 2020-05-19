Northwoods prepare for holiday weekend travelers

(WAOW) -- After weeks of being closed during the Safer at Home order, Northwoods businesses are preparing for the upcoming holiday weekend.

"We know people are coming for Memorial Day Weekend, and we're just trying to prepare as best we can with the new guidelines that are given," said Let's Minocqua Executive Director Krystal Westfahl.

Westfahl said many businesses are opening and working to follow the WEDC guidelines. But, she also said some businesses still won't be open at all for the holiday weekend.

Because of changes to business, or businesses choosing to remain closed, Westfahl recommends a little extra planning before heading north. She advises you call ahead to your favorite stores and restaurants to find out if they'll be open, and what they're requiring of their customers when it comes to health guidelines.

"We're really just emphasizing social responsibility and personal responsibility," Westfahl said.

Meanwhile, Northwoods health officials are still recommending visitors and those with second homes to stay in place for a few weeks upon arrival.

"We still hope people are following best practice for public health, which is social distancing and that includes, once people get up here, to do a 14-day quarantine," said Tammi Boers with the Vilas County Public Health Department.