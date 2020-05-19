National Guard offers COVID-19 drive up testing in Wausau

Wausau, Wis. ( WAOW) - Lines of cars packed parking lot E of North Central Technical College on the morning of Tuesday, May 19.

The drive up testing by the National Guard was for anyone experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom.

Health officials tells News 9 that even though they have drive through testing at various hospitals, partnering with the National Guard helps them test more people at once.

"As a public health community we don't have the capacity to test this many people, nor do the clinics. So this is a great partnership with the national guard and gives us information we are looking for as to how much disease there is," said Judy Burrows with the Marathon County Health Department.

The National Guard will be providing up to 400 nasal swab COVID-19 tests.

It is first come first serve, but they can't test children under five.

The testing goes on until 7 p.m. and if you did get tested you will be getting a call from the health department of the National guard with your results.

Until you get your results you are asked to self isolate.