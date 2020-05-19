Grants to be awarded to minority owned businesses in Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WAOW) - Minority businesses can apply for grants of up to $2,000 in Wisconsin.

This is to help give a boost to businesses that have suffered during the COVID-19 "Safer at Home" order.

Up to 1,000 micro businesses with fewer than five employees will be getting the money from the Ethnic Minority Emergency Grant Program.

"These vulnerable businesses these micro businesses any amount of money they get will help keep them somewhat alive going forward," said Maysee Herr from the Hmong Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

You can apply for it here.