Former Sheriff, Wood County settle lawsuit

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - What was once a court battle hunting for $45,000 has now been settled for a fraction of that.

According to Wood County Chair Lance Pliml, the county board voted unanimously to settle a pending lawsuit with former Sheriff Thomas Reichert.

Reichert was seeking $45,000 for fees and back pay for sick time he had accrued before becoming Sheriff. Instead, both parties have agreed to settle for $3,000.

Pliml says all that's left is for a judge to approve the settlement paperwork.

Reichert left office in 2018.