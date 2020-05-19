Woman killed, man arrested for fatal hit and run in Adams County

Adams County, Wis. (WAOW) - On Sunday the 17th just before 6:30pm, the Adams County Sheriffs Office and emergency services responded to a report of a vehicle striking a person in Big Flats.

According to a press release, the departments investigation revealed that a northbound vehicle on STH 13 struck a female walking on the east shoulder. The vehicle failed to stop at the scene.

The female was later pronounced deceased.

According to the department the suspected driver, Matthew Olson, was later stopped in a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle that struck the female. His alleged charge is Hit and Run involving death.

No additional information is being released at this time.