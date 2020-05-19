Family of missing Wisconsin brothers settles lawsuit

KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — The family of two Wisconsin brothers who were killed in Missouri have settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the suspect and his mother.

A Callaway County judge approved a $2 million settlement in a lawsuit filed in the deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin.

The family sued Garland Nelson, his mother, Tomme Feil; and their cattle business.

Nelson is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of the brothers and could face the death penalty if he's convicted. Nelson has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Story reported by the Kansas City Star.