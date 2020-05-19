Fallen soldiers honored at Pine Grove Cemetery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A display at Pine Grove Cemetery honors five WWII Veterans whose government markers were found in storage.

Walter R. Schroeder

Charles D. Trettin

Milton Franklin Nass

Norman E. Rust

Loren F. Brunsman

Their markers will be on display around the flag pole near the cemetery entrance until May 21. They will be placed on the proper grave sights for Memorial Day.

Originally, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard were set to honor the five men through an event. Due to the pandemic, that event was canceled.