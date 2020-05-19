Better Spring weather for the rest of the week

Today: Cloudy and breezy with patchy drizzle early. Breaks of sunshine possible later in the day.

High: 63 Wind: East 10-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear.

Low: 47 Wind: East around 5

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 72 Wind: SE 10-15

The much anticipated warm-up is still on the way. Conditions will be a little better today and then a lot better for the rest of the week.

Plenty of clouds will be in the sky around central Wisconsin today and that will keep the temps cooler than normal. Like yesterday, the Northwoods will see a little more sun develop and temps will likely be warmer – possibly reaching 70 in a few spots. Around central and southern parts of the area (Marathon county on south), there is hope that a few breaks of sun will develop later in the day and that should help boost high temps into the lower and middle 60s. Winds will be a little breezy but not as bad as the last couple of days, only around 10 to 18 mph out of the east.

Skies will begin to clear tonight and they should stay mostly clear for Wednesday. With more sun, the high temps should reach the low 70s. It will finally feel more like the season. There should be a good amount of sun on Thursday as well, leading to high temps in the low 70s. Friday will be variably cloudy and dry for much of the day with the mercury once again reaching the low 70s.

Friday night and through most of the Memorial Day weekend, there will be more clouds in the sky and some small chances of showers or storms. Even with more clouds, the temperatures should be more Summer-like. The high temps should be in the mid 70s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. There is a chance of showers and storms but they should be periodic, not all weekend. The threat of severe weather does not look to high either. If you have some outdoor plans, there should be enough dry weather to have fun. The last chance of showers looks to be Monday morning, then it should turn partly cloudy for Monday afternoon.

Have a stupendous Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 19-May-2020

On this date in weather history: 1975 - Thunderstorms produced golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 110 mph in Minnesota, between Fridley and Hugo. Fifty persons were injured. The hail and high winds destroyed fifty mobile homes, and a dozen aircraft, and also destroyed a third of the Brighton Elementary School. (The Weather Channel)