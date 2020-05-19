Aspirus announces visitor guidelines for Wisconsin hospitals, outpatient clinics
Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus has announced new visitor guidelines, effective today.
“To slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic Aspirus adopted rigorous safety measures, one of which was visitor guidelines,” said Ruth Risley-Gray, Aspirus Senior Vice President and System Chief Nursing Officer, in a statement. “Those efforts – along with clear guidance from local and state governments and strong community support – have helped flatten the curve. So Aspirus is thoughtfully relaxing visitor guidelines because we know visitors bring comfort to our patients.”
According to a news release, the visitation guidelines for hospitals are as such:
- Adults patients may have one visitor, aged 18 or older, per day; exceptions may be made in terminal cases.
- Pediatric patients may have two adult visitors at a time.
- Labor and delivery patients follow the above guidelines, with a note that no more than two siblings are allowed to visit for 30 minutes a day.
The same release outlines visitor guidelines for emergency room visits and outpatient clinics.
- In the emergency room an adult patient can have one person of support over the age of 18, pediatric patients may have two adults.
- In outpatient clinics an adult may be accompanied by one person over the age of 12.
- Patients at outpatient cancer infusion centers can be accompanied by one person aged 18 or older.
Aspirus states, as a basic safety measure, all visitors will be screened for fever and symptoms, and will be required to wear a face covering at all times.