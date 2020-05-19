Aspirus announces visitor guidelines for Wisconsin hospitals, outpatient clinics

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) - Aspirus has announced new visitor guidelines, effective today.

“To slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic Aspirus adopted rigorous safety measures, one of which was visitor guidelines,” said Ruth Risley-Gray, Aspirus Senior Vice President and System Chief Nursing Officer, in a statement. “Those efforts – along with clear guidance from local and state governments and strong community support – have helped flatten the curve. So Aspirus is thoughtfully relaxing visitor guidelines because we know visitors bring comfort to our patients.”

According to a news release, the visitation guidelines for hospitals are as such:

Adults patients may have one visitor, aged 18 or older, per day; exceptions may be made in terminal cases.

Pediatric patients may have two adult visitors at a time.

Labor and delivery patients follow the above guidelines, with a note that no more than two siblings are allowed to visit for 30 minutes a day.

The same release outlines visitor guidelines for emergency room visits and outpatient clinics.

In the emergency room an adult patient can have one person of support over the age of 18, pediatric patients may have two adults.

In outpatient clinics an adult may be accompanied by one person over the age of 12.

Patients at outpatient cancer infusion centers can be accompanied by one person aged 18 or older.

Aspirus states, as a basic safety measure, all visitors will be screened for fever and symptoms, and will be required to wear a face covering at all times.