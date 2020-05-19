Area school districts weigh-in on summer school plans

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Over the last two months students have become accustomed to completing school work online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several school districts in the area have decided to continue the implementation of e-learning courses for students during the upcoming summer classes. The Wausau School District is asking parents to sign their students up by May 29. As of right now the district does not plan to make any changes, as they're confident in how successful online learning will be this summer.

"We know it looks different virtually, but we are so impressed with what our staff members are doing and how they’re making these virtual lessons engaging,” said Dr. Rob Phelps, Wausau School District Summer Learning Program District Coordinator.

The Stevens Point Area School District has also made the decision to go with online classes for students this summer, however the district has discussed the possibility of in-person classes toward the end of summer depending on the state of COVID-19.

"The first three weeks will be e-learning, then we’ll have a three week break," said Jennifer Melville, Stevens Point Area Public School District Secondary Summer School Coordinator. "Then if everything works out hopefully the way that we’d like it to, then we’d like to try to do some face-to-face instruction in particular to help students transition back to be ready for the fall if that’s possible.”

Melville said if students are able to come back to in-person instruction, it'll also be beneficial to the growth of student's social and emotional development in the physical setting. The SPAPSD's decision to transition back to in-person learning will depend on recommendations from health officials like the CDC.