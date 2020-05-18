Zunker, Tiffany both plan to run for 7th District seat again in November

(WAOW) -- Congressman-elect Tom Tiffany hasn't been sworn in yet, but candidates are already turning their attention to November.

On Monday morning democratic candidate Tricia Zunker announced her campaign for the fall election. She ran against Tiffany in the special election last week, losing by about 14 percentage points.

Zunker currently serves as the Wausau School Board President and a Justice for the Ho-Chunk Nation Supreme Court.

"This is an unfinished pursuit on my end," Zunker said. "And the exact same reasons that I was running for before, I will continue to run for."

Zunker has campaigned for affordable healthcare, making sure preexisting conditions are covered, as well as protecting the enviroment.

Tiffany said he's planning to run for re-election in the fall. News 9 reached out for an interview, but he was unavailable.

Tiffany will be sworn in a congressman on Tuesday Morning.