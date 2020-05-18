Wausau Parks and Rec. Committee discusses potential of closing pools for season

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- Wausau city leaders still haven't made a decision on whether or not pools will open this summer.

The Parks and Recreation Committee voted on Monday to table a decision until June 1.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, they're exploring options to keep pools open at limited capacity. But even then, many think the safest option may be to keep them closed for the season.

"I find it very, very difficult for us to offer a safe swimming environment for our families and our staff," said Jamie Polley, the director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

As of now, the pools opening date has been pushed back to July 1.