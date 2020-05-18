UW to host mix of online, in-person classes in the fall

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison will likely offer a hybrid mix of educational offerings in the fall, Chancellor Rebecca Blank said Monday.

In a message sent to the campus community, Blank said that larger lectures will almost surely be offered remotely, but the university hopes to offer face-to-face section meetings for students who can attend.

She said they need to make a substantial share of the curriculum available remotely, but at the same time, should try to give as many students a small class/discussion experience as possible.

"We expect there will be thousands of students in Madison this fall," Blank said, noting that most graduate students have their permanent addresses here.

And many undergraduates will choose to be in their apartments in Madison no matter how classes are delivered.

Blank also said students can anticipate other changes.

The university is looking at all the ways we can operate residence halls and dining facilities safely. They are exploring how to offer student events in new ways, including virtually.

Smaller classes would likely need to be held in larger rooms that allow greater physical distancing, which in turn may require scheduling changes.

Other events, gatherings and activities may need to be modified or reduced in size to mitigate transmission risk.

Read Blank's full statement HERE.