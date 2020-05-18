Two local brothers give back to the community in unique way

GILMAN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Ethan and Zachary Person are two brothers making a difference across the Gilman School District.

They're doing it by dropping off meals to families during this difficult time.

"It's actually their breakfasts and lunches that they would receive at the school if they were here," said Zachary.

It all started as a way for the two brothers to help their mom. Then they put their own spin on it.

Ethan said, "we just got done delivering meals and we were wondering what can we do to make this fun for us and the families? Usually we find a theme every day and sometimes we will dress up randomly and it's fun."

They're not just having fun, though. They're also keeping things safe.

"What we do is everyone will have a cooler that's either on their driveway or their porch. We'll go drop it off in there so it's no hand-to-hand contact at all, just drop it off and then we leave," said Zachary.

These two superheroes don't always dress in capes. Zachary says the two have dressed up as Star Wars characters, Minions, superheroes and more.

Bringing joy to not only kids but adults as well. They say sometimes parents will come outside to wave and take videos.

The coronavirus pandemic is preventing children from see their friends, but Zachary says, "maybe if they see two guys delivering their meals dressed up a little funny maybe that will spark something for them for the day."

And the soft smiles through the window make it all worth it.

Ethan and Zachary will continue to drop off meals until June 4th.

