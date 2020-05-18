Tricia Zunker announces Congressional campaign for 2020 General Election

Wausau, Wis (WAOW) - On May 18, Tricia Zunker announced that she will be a candidate for Congress 2020 General Election.

“Now more than ever, the people of northern Wisconsin need a voice in Congress fighting for them – people like the family farmers and working people I come from,” said Zunker in a news release. “While we came up short in the special election under unprecedented circumstances, the situation will be very different in November.”

Zunker plans to focus on health care and prescription drug costs, helping Wisconsin recover from the pandemic. She has pledged not to take contributions from corporate political action committees.

More campaign information is available at: www.TriciaForWisconsin.com.