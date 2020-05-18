Temporary outdoor seating, food and drink service options approved in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee approved expanding outdoor food and alcohol service and seating options for a temporary and limited time as a result of COVID-19.

However, the changes still need to be approved by the full council before going into effect.

The bollards along 3rd Street would be removed which would allow for restaurants on the street to have more outdoor seating options.

The 300 and 400 block on third street would be closed to traffic on Wednesday nights to allow for outdoor dining at tables in the parking stalls. The driving lanes would remain open for pedestrian traffic and act as an emergency lane for first responders.

There will be extra seating added to the 400 block as well.

"There is some interest in the community obviously for people who are not comfortable sitting inside of a restaurant yet and if the sidewalk cafe space is filled, still either doing carry out and having a place downtown where they can walk and sit outside and eat when they’ve purchased," said Lisa Rasmussen who is the chairperson of the committee.

The committee also approved an extension of a declaration that permits carry-out sales of alcohol beverages in their original and sealed containers.