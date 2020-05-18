Suspect facing misdemeanor, modifier hate crime charges in Vilas Co. shots fired incident

ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WAOW) - A Vilas County man is facing misdemeanor charges - including one with a hate crime modifier - for an incident that happened at the beginning of the month.

According to court documents, members of the Vilas County Sheriff's Department responded to a call around 9:03PM on Saturday, March 2nd.

The caller, a member of the tribes, was spear fishing in their boat when they claimed someone on shore was shouting, clearly hearing the word "fist," before firing a gun nearby. The caller and their group feared for their safety and left the water.

Investigating deputies quickly tracked down the suspect, James A. Kelsey, 61, of Tobin Lange Road in St. Germain.

When confronted, deputies claimed Kelsey was shaky on his feet and had slurred speech, indicative of consuming alcohol. When asked, he said he'd only had two or three drinks since 8:30. A breathalyzer test found he blew a 0.204 BAC.

Kelsey claimed he was trying to shoot at a red squirrel on a snow bank outside his home. He allegedly showed deputies where the shot had been fired, which was on the opposite side of his home from the lake.

Kelsey was arrested and given charges of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct, with modifiers of use of a dangerous weapon and a actions of a hate crime.

While being handcuffed, Kelsey allegedly said, "I don't want to get the Covid (sic) especially if the Indians are there," in reference to going to jail.