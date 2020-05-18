SeniorSendoff: Madi Hojnacki, SPASH

Congratulations to Madi Hojnacki of SPASH.

Madi is a three sport athlete, competing in track, gymnastics and rugby, earning varsity letters in each sport.

On the pitch, Madi traveled to Carolina this fall to participate in the nation's largest rugby competition.

Madi has done incredibly well in the classroom as well, even earning the Top Cat award this fall, which recognizes students who attain a high level of academic performance and service.

Away from school, Madi volunteers for her church and throughout the community.

She's headed to UW-Lacrosse next year to continue her rugby career and study communications with an emphasis on organizational and professional studies.

Congratulations on a great high school career, and best of luck next year!