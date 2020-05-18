SeniorSendoff: Hannah Hornung, Marathon

Congratulations to Hannah Hornung of Marathon.

She's been a varsity starter for the Marathon softball team ever since she got to high school, helping lead the Red Raiders on many deep playoff runs.

Last season, she hit a whopping .500, helping earn her first-team all conference honors.

She was also a varsity player for the school's volleyball team as well.

Away from school, she was active in club volleyball and softball, helping her softball team win an 18U fast pitch tournament last summer.

Hannah is headed to UW-Stevens Point in the fall to study either nursing or business management.

Congratulations on a great high school career and best of luck to you next year!