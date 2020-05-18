Riverlife Apartments to open July 1st

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- New construction in Wausau's Riverlife district is on track to finish this summer, despite setbacks related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Riverlife project in Wausau has been off and on for the last several years, going through multiple contractors.

The pandemic presented new problems for the new apartment complex. Crews had trouble finding doors, lights, and cabinets for the 75-unit building.

Still, the property manager told NEWS 9 residents can start moving in on July 1.

"Every day we get more emails and phone calls and inquiries and I really think that's because it's up off the ground and looking so amazing," said director of management Corleen O'Malley.

She says the building is already set to open at 28 percent occupancy, with ongoing socially-distant tours happening now.

Unit prices range from about $900 to $3,000 and you can learn more here.