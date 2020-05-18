Riverfront Rendezvous canceled in Stevens Point

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- Stevens Point is cancelling the 36th annual Riverfront Rendezvous for 2020.

"After evaluating the latest information from local, state and federal officials and health organizations, the planning committee feels this is the best decision for our community to protect the health of our dedicated festival patrons while slowing the spread of Covid-19," the Stevens Point Parks, Recreation and Forestry Dept. says in a statement.

The yearly event generally takes place in July. Officials say they plan to bring it back for July 2, July 3 and July 4 of 2021.

"Our team fully recognizes this decision will impact numerous community organizations, local businesses and families who depend on our festival for fundraising and entertainment over the July 4th holiday weekend. With that in mind, we are taking steps to implement a plan to make the 2021

Riverfront Rendezvous an even stronger event to bring together our great community and region," the department says in a statement.