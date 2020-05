Rhinelander, Wis (WAOW) - Stephanie Pudlowski, a Rhinelander middle school teacher, was taken into custody May 15, accused of causing mental harm to a child, sexual assault of a child placed in substitute care, and sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older.

Her appearance will take place May 18. She has submitted her letter of resignation to the school district, effective immediately.

This is a developing story.