Project Fresh Start registration opens for Portage County students

Stevens Point, Wis (WAOW) - Registration for Project Fresh Start, a program that provides school supplies to qualifying students, is now open.

To qualify for supplies, students must be eligible to receive federal free and reduced priced meal program through their school. Registration is open through Friday, July 24 for 4k-12 students enrolled in a Portage County school.

Registration forms can be found here.

Due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a distribution event. Supplies will instead be delivered to the schools and distributed to families via school staff.

“Project Fresh Start is vital in making sure all students begin the school year ready to learn,” said Kelly Skeels, United Way of Portage County Community Services Coordinator, in a news release. “We know that this new design for Project Fresh Start may cause some concern for families, but we want to assure them that they will receive the needed school supplies.”

Families do need to register, so the United Way can determine the supplies needed. In August, families will receive get letter that provides additional information on receiving supplies.

For more information contact the United Way of Portage County Volunteer Center at 715-341-6740 or kelly@unitedwaypoco.org.