One dead after OIS in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (DOJ) -- State officials are investigating an officer involved death that happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the area of Suring.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Department responded to a residence after reports of a person with felony warrants was at the residence, according to a press release from Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

The release said when officials got consent to go into the residence, officials found the person with a firearm. During the incident, the DOJ reports deputies shot at the person, who died at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.

The release states, involved deputies from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.