More pleasant conditions returning gradually

Cloudy, blustery, cool, and damp weather lingers across the region thanks to a very slow moving low pressure system centered over Indiana Monday evening. This low is moving so slowly thanks to the blocking action of Tropical Storm Arthur of the U.S. East Coast. Eventually things will start to move more freely and that will bring more pleasant weather back to our area.

It will stay cloudy Monday night with areas of light rain or drizzle. Lows should drop to the upper to mid 40s with northeast winds of 10-20 mph. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle possible in the morning. Hopefully we will get some breaks of sunshine later in the day. Highs should climb to the low 60s. The east winds won't be quite as strong as we've had, but still around 10-18 mph.

High pressure will take over for Wednesday and Thursday bringing very nice conditions. We can expect a lot more sunshine with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 40s. The winds will be fairly light as well.

The milder weather will stick around into the weekend. However it could turn somewhat unsettled as a couple of front work in from the west. It should be partly sunny Friday and Saturday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and night with just some isolated showers possible Saturday.

A more organized weather system could slide through Sunday and depart early Monday of next week bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures over the period will generally top out in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s. It should feel quite nice despite some occasional rain.

Have a great evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 18-May 2020

On this date in weather history:

1980 - Mount Saint Helens (in Washington State) erupted spewing ash and smoke sixty-three thousand feet into the air. Heavy ash covered the ground to the immediate northwest, and small particles were carried to the Atlantic coast. (David Ludlum)

1987 - Thunderstorms in Kansas, developing along a cold front, spawned tornadoes at Emporia and Toledo, produced wind gusts to 65 mph at Fort Scott, and produced golf ball size hail in the Kansas City area. Unseasonably hot weather prevailed ahead of the cold front. Pomona NJ reported a record high of 93 degrees, and Altus, OK, hit 100 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)