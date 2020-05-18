Local chambers introduce interactive map to promote area businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As businesses, restaurants, and retail stores start to reopen in our area, local chambers are offering an interactive map to make things easier for business owners and customers.

In an effort to promote local businesses and keep the community up to date on constant changes, the interactive map was the perfect solution.

The Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce and the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry came together to create a simple and easy way to get updates out to the community.

Businesses looking to participate should fill out this survey in order for your place business to be included.

"As we break open into normal business and continue to keep growing our local economy, it's really important to have an easy streamlined way that the community can see who's open, and go to them for business and services," said Angel Whitehead, President, Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.

The interactive map is a free resource available to all businesses and residents in Wood, Adams, and Marathon County.

