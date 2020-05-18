Lincoln County reports two ATV accidents over the weekend

Lincoln County, Wis (WAOW) - An ATV and UTV crash reported to Lincoln County Sheriff's Office over the weekend.

On Saturday, May 16, a UTV crash in Harrison injured two men. The crash was reported on John Bailey Trail, where the driver reported going off trail, and down a hill where he hit trees. The 34 year old driver was ejected, the 21 year old passenger remained in the vehicle. Neither wore seat belts or helmets, and speed was likely a factor in the accident.

In Tomahawk on Saturday, a 62 year old man was injured in an ATV crash on Bridge Rd. Paramedics treated the man at the scene, and he was taken by helicopter to the trauma center at Aspirus. A helmet was not being worn at the time of the accident.