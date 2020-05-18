Goodwill locations to reopen May 26

Menasha, Wis (WAOW) - All 27 Goodwill locations are reopening on May 26, with reduced hours and safety procedures in place.

“We are bracing for an increase in individuals needing services and are pressing ahead to meet those needs,” President and CEO Chris Hess said in a news release. “The community needs us now more than ever, and we need the support of the community now more than ever. We have procedures in place to keep our team, shoppers and donors safe.”

All locations will operate from 10 am to 4 pm daily, and will implement the following safety measures:

Holding donations for at least 72 hours, sanitizing items before putting them on the sales floor.

Using plexiglass at all registers.

Encouraging social distancing.

Requiring team members to wear masks, and providing gloves for handling donations.

Conducting health and temperature checks of team members.

Sanitizing hard surfaces, increased cleaning processes.

Removed baskets, closed fitting rooms.

Donation drop-offs are being done through a drive-thru system, where donors put items into designated bins, instead of handing off to another person. Receipts are available online.